Man took cannabis for pain relief

A MAN who says he uses cannabis for pain relief was fined €300 for being in possession of the drug.

Court presenter Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said a search warrant was obtained and the home of the accused,

Bruno Wilms (65) of Church Road, Ballydehob, was searched on August 15th, 2022.

At Bantry District Court she told Judge James McNulty that the accused handed over €50 worth of cannabis resin to the investigating officer Gda David Barrett and told him it was for his own personal use.

In mitigation, solicitor Flor Murphy said his client is in serious ill-health and takes cannabis for pain relief. ‘He accepts that cannabis is illegal and has gone to his GP for other pain relief,’ Mr Murphy told the court.

Judge McNulty dealt with the offence by imposing a €300 fine.