Man threw away joint when garda approached

A KINSALE man who was caught throwing away a joint by gardaí has been told by a district court judge that he needs to keep his head clear, after hearing he has mental health issues.

Cian O’Driscoll (22) of 2 St Eltin’s Crescent, Kinsale pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis at Bandon District Court.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said that on October 17th last gardaí observed two males acting suspiciously under the foot walk at the Riverview Shopping Centre.

‘There was a strong smell of cannabis and the defendant was smoking a joint and when he saw the gardaí he threw it on the ground and the other person stood on it to destroy it,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘The joint was unsalvageable and both men were taken to Bandon Garda Station and a subsequent search of them proved negative.’ Mr O’Driscoll admitted in a caution memo that he was smoking a joint and threw it on the ground as soon as he saw the garda.

The court heard that he has three previous convictions including two for criminal damage.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client has certain mental health issues and is endeavouring to stay off cannabis. He said he would struggle and needs assistance. Judge James McNulty said the court will seek a probation report as he said it was borderline sentencing.

‘Weed is not good for mental health and you need to keep a clear head. We will get a full probation report as well as an assessment to see if he is suitable for community service,’ said Judge McNulty, who adjourned the case to November 2nd.