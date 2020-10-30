Man taken off Heir Island today in medevac by Baltimore RNLI crew

THE Baltimore RNLI were called out to provide a medical evacuation this morning (Friday) from Heir Island.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 9.22am, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide medical assistance and evacuation to a man living on the island.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew along with two HSE paramedics arrived at Heir Island pier at 9.32am. The voluntary lifeboat crew assisted the HSE paramedics with a stretcher transfer of the casualty from his home to the lifeboat. The lifeboat then departed Heir Island at 10.34am arriving back to the station in Baltimore at 10.50am.

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, coxswain Kieran Cotter, mechanic Micheal Cottrell and crew members Aidan Bushe, Brendan Cottrell, Ronnie Carthy, Emma Lupton and Jerry Smith. Conditions at sea during the call out were calm with a westerly Force 2 wind and no sea swell.

Speaking following the call-out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer said: ‘Baltimore RNLI often provide medical evacuations to residents or visitors to islands off the coast of West Cork. If you find yourself in need of medical assistance whilst on an island call 999 or 112.’