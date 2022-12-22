Man spent 16 years ‘hiding’ without a permit for work

THREE people appeared before Judge James McNulty at Bantry District Court on charges relating to the employment of a man who did not have a work permit.

Mr Dennis Healy, solicitor, represented Yunxia Wang of Danny John’s apartment at Main Street, Schull, who was prosecuted for employing a non-national at her restaurant, Auspicious House.

The accused entered a guilty plea and she was convicted of the offence, but the case was put back to the January 12th sitting for the payment of a €1,000 fine.

Her partner, Fenggan Wang, who also resides at Danny John’s apartment, and is a co-director of the business, was prosecuted for the same offence, but Judge McNulty dismissed the charge against him under the Probation Act.

The man employed by the couple, Kaiduo Chen, who also gave Danny John’s apartment as his address, was convicted of working without a permit and fined €500.

Sgt Paul Kelly gave evidence that Gda Muiris O’Conchubhair and immigration officers called to the premises at 7.15pm on May 22nd 2021 and Kaiduo Chen was found working in the kitchen.

Mr Healy said none of his clients have any previous convictions and he explained how difficult it was for the restaurant owners to find staff locally and for Chinese people to get stamps to work.

He said his clients were ‘putting their hands up’ and confirmed that the employee’s position has since been regularised.

‘He is 36,’ the solicitor told the court. ‘He came to Ireland in 2006, and spent 16 years working and hiding, but now he is so happy to have a stamp.’