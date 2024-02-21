Man on 125 sex assault charges against females

THE book of evidence has been served on a man accused of 125 alleged charges of attempted sexual assault, sexual assault, attempted rape, and rape.

West Cork court presenter Sgt Trish O’Sullivan indicated to Judge James McNulty that the Director of Public Prosecutions had agreed for the case to proceed, on indictment, to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

The sergeant called Gda Evelyn Brosnan to give evidence of service of the book of evidence.

The presenter told the court that there were no garda objections to the accused man being released on bail.

The man’s solicitor, Colette McCarthy, said her client had surrendered his passport and would comply with all of the bail conditions, including signing on, and giving an undertaking not to communicate with anyone involved in the case.

The 125 charges were allegedly perpetrated against four females, two of whom are still juveniles.

Judge McNulty set bail at €10,000 and advised the media that there are reporting restrictions – specifying that the man not be named – in order to protect the identity of the alleged victims.

The judge agreed to Ms McCarthy’s application for one junior and one senior counsel to represent her client when the case is heard at the central criminal court.