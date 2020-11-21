Man O’ War piled up on local beaches

BEACHCOMBERS in Clonakilty have reported mass sightings of the dangerous Portuguese Man O’War.

Walkers at Inchydoney and at various points along the coastline, from Ring to Simon’s Cove and out to Dunworley, photographed the luminous creatures in recent days.

In one small clump of seaweed at Inchydoney, local woman Dena O’Donovan photographed 12 Man O’War, which are often mistakenly identified as jellyfish but are actually classified as ‘animals’.

On Friday, Barryroe resident Kevin Harrigan counted 80 in a short stretch of beach at Barry’s Cove. ‘At first we just saw one and were struck by how dramatic it looked, but as we stepped onto the beach we saw loads more.’

Countless more were washed up along the coast in recent storms.

Swimmers, walkers, and dog owners are advised to take care, as they can be hard to spot under sand.