News

Man in his 80s dies after mobility scooter incident in Kinsale

August 1st, 2022 12:20 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

The incident occurred in Kinsale in the centre of town.

Share this article

KINSALE gardaí are looking for witnesses following a fatal traffic incident in the centre of the town yesterday (Sunday).

Gardaí say that shortly after 9.30am, a man in his mid 80s was seriously injured after he fell from a mobility scooter while travelling on Cork Street in the town. Emergency services and gardaí attended at the scene and the injured man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he later died.

An examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators has been arranged and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone with information to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.