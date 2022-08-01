Man in his 80s dies after mobility scooter incident in Kinsale

KINSALE gardaí are looking for witnesses following a fatal traffic incident in the centre of the town yesterday (Sunday).

Gardaí say that shortly after 9.30am, a man in his mid 80s was seriously injured after he fell from a mobility scooter while travelling on Cork Street in the town. Emergency services and gardaí attended at the scene and the injured man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he later died.

An examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators has been arranged and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone with information to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.