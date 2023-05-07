Man flings drugs into flower pot in Clon

A YOUNG Clonakilty man has avoided serving a custodial sentence for being caught with cannabis for a third time after he was observed by a garda throwing the drug into a flower pot.

Bradley Williamson (23) of Moses Road, Clonakilty pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis at Clonakilty District Court.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that at 7.55pm on May 30th last year while on patrol in Clonakilty, Gda Shane Gray met the defendant.

‘He saw him throwing a package into a flowerpot and the garda recovered it and cautioned Mr Williamson, who said it was cannabis and made full admissions,’ said Sgt Kelly.

‘The value of the drug was €100 and he was co-operative.’

The court heard that the defendant has 19 previous convictions including two for drugs possession, as well as one for assault causing harm, which he served a prison sentence for.

Solicitor Colette McCarthy said her client is well known to the court from offences committed in his late teens and early 20s.

She added though that her client has not come to the attention of gardaí since his release in February 2022. However, Judge James McNulty said this offence occurred in May of 2022

‘He was working for a period and he hasn’t gone back to drink but is using a small amount of cannabis and he’s not causing trouble,’ said Ms McCarthy.

However, Judge McNulty asked how Mr Williamson can afford to smoke cannabis when he isn’t working but she said he was working at the time.

Mr Williamson admitted that he still smokes cannabis, while his solicitor said that he seems to have quietened now, is not offending and has taken to running.

Judge McNulty remarked that the defendant was looking on the ‘pale side’ but Mr Williamson said that it is his complexion.

Ms McCarthy said her client would be willing to carry out community service and following an assessment by the probation officer, he was deemed suitable.

Judge McNulty convicted and sentenced him to 90 days in prison but directed him to carry out 200 hours of community service under the supervision of the probation services, in lieu of the prison sentence.