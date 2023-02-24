Man fled from gardaí two times

A man who had to be pepper-sprayed by gardaí after he resisted arrest has been sentenced to five months in prison.

The accused, Conor O’Neill (25) of Lickbarrahan, Cahermore, Beara, was sentenced to five months for resisting Gda Damien O’Sullivan in the execution of his duty.

Solicitor Ray Hennessy said that the charge, as well as the two-year probation bond his client was directed to enter into for driving without a licence at Rossmacowen on February 19th 2022​,​ would be appealed.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan gave evidence that the accused actively resisted arrest, including an attempt to flee the scene, and had to be pepper-sprayed after he engaged with the gardaí.

The sergeant said back-up had to be called and, when arrested and brought to Bantry Garda Station, the accused refused to provide a sample ​of blood or urine ​for testing.

The sergeant said Gda O’Sullivan saw the accused’s vehicle at about 1.30am that morning on the roadway with County Council cones wedged underneath.

She said the garda opened the door and formed the opinion that the accused had consumed an intoxicant.

She said he handed over his keys and had to be taken out of the car. However, once out​,​ he attempted to run. She said two members of the gardaí held on to him and he ‘actively’ resisted arrest.

‘He had to be pepper-sprayed because of his level of aggression,’ she said. He then fled, but was subsequently arrested and brought to the garda station.

She also told the court that the accused has five previous convictions.

Mr Hennessy said the accused is ‘in treatment’ and attending an addiction counsellor. ‘Now,’ he added, ‘he is going to have to pay a heavy penalty for his lack of co-operation with gardaí.’

Mr Hennessy said his client regrets his actions and wishes he could turn back the clock but he can’t rewrite history.

Judge McNulty described the accused’s behaviour as ‘appalling’ and imposed a €1,000 fine, endorsement and six-year disqualification on the accused for refusing to provide a specimen of blood or urine. ‘We will appeal everything,’ said Mr Hennessy.