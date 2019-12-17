Man dies in single vehicle crash in Aherla

A MAN in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene of a traffic accident in Aherla, near Crookstown, last night.

Gardaí are investigating the single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the Kilbonane area overnight.

The man's body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place. The road remains closed this morning for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who travelled in the area between 9pm on 16/12/19 - 2:30am on 17/12/19 who may have dash cam footage, to contact gardaí in Macroom on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.