Man charged with sex assault of minor

A 28-YEAR-old man, charged with the sexual assault of a minor almost two years ago, has been directed by a judge not to have contact with the alleged injured party or their immediate family while out on bail.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged injured party, appeared at Clonakilty District Court this week.

Gardaí claim the offences occurred at a West Cork location, on dates unknown between September 28th 2021 and October 1st 2021.

Det Gda Brian Morris of the Cork West Divisional Protective Services Unit in Dunmanway told Judge John King that he arrested the accused on Monday night and he was conveyed to Clonakilty Garda Station.

Det Gda Morris said the DPP has consented for the accused to be sent forward for prosecution on indictment on 12 charges of sexual assault. He said he could be sent forward for sentencing on a signed plea should that arise, and that gardaí were seeking an adjournment for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Det Gda Morris said they had no objection to the accused being released on bail, provided he agreed to certain conditions, which included surrendering his travel documents to gardaí and giving an undertaking not to apply for new documents or replacements. He is also to reside at an address given to gardaí, he must keep his phone charged and in credit, and sign on at a garda station three days a week.

Judge King also directed that he is not to have contact with the alleged injured party or their immediate family by any means, direct or indirect.

He adjourned the case until June 20th for the service of a book of evidence and imposed reporting restrictions.