Man charged with Innishannon hit and run remanded in custody for further two weeks

A 33-year-old man charged with four counts of hit and run in Innishannon has been remanded in custody for a further two weeks.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig was charged with four counts of hit and run at Dunkereen Cross in Innishannon last Thursday morning (December 30th).

These include failing to offer assistance at the scene of a crash to the injured party, broadcaster Paudie Palmer, failing to report the occurrence, failing to keep his vehicle at the place of occurrence for a reasonable period and failing to stop his vehicle.

At Bandon District Court this morning, Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that the investigation is ongoing and is quite extensive. He said they are working actively on it before a file is ready to be submitted to DPP.

Solicitor Myra Dinneen said they consented to a further remand in custody and the defendant will appear in court again at Bandon District Court on January 19th.