Man charged with dangerous driving causing death of Paudie Palmer

A 33-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of popular sports broadcaster, Paudie Palmer.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig appeared in custody at Bandon District Court earlier this morning. He was previously charged with four counts of hit-and-run at Dunkereen Cross in Innishannon on December 29th last.

At today's court sitting, Det Gda Manus O'Donnell said the accused was being further charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Paudie Palmer, as well as another charge of dangerous driving on N22 on December 28th last.

Sgt Paul Kelly sought a further remand for the preparation and serving of a book of evidence on the accused and it was ajourned to April 20th.

