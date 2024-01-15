Man charged with Clonakilty Credit Union robbery

A 20-year-old man appeared at Bandon District Court this morning after being charged with the robbery of Clonakilty Credit Union last Friday.

Michael Collins of apartment 6, Sandlighter apartments, Wolfe Tone Street, Clonakilty was charged with the robbery of the credit union which occurred at 12.35pm last Friday. A sum of €2,000 was stolen when a knife was produced during the course of the robbery.

Det Gda Peter Nolan of Clonakilty Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told Judge John King that after the charge was put to the accused he said:' If I could take it back I would and I'm sorry to those I caused grief.'

Det Gda Nolan added that there maybe further charges pending.

Judge King remanded him on bail in his own bond of €300 with no cash required while the accused, who was granted free legal aid, agreed to certain condition while out on bail.

The matter was put back to Clonakiilty District Court on March 5th for directions from the director of public prosecutions.

