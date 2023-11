The Waterford-based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 carried out a medevac 100 miles south south-west of Mizen Head on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard confirmed that they received the call at 4.04pm.

Later that afternoon a man, who is believed to have sustained head and face injuries, was airlifted from a ship and transferred to Cork University Hospital.

There he is receiving treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries.