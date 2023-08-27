Man accused of trespass in hi-vis is refused bail

AN Innishannon man who is alleged to have trespassed into a neighbour’s house wearing a hi-vis jacket has been remanded in custody after allegedly committing the offence while out on bail.

Brian O’Sullivan of Rathnaroughy, Innishannon appeared in custody at Clonakilty District Court where Gda Therese Lyons of Bandon Garda Station told Judge John King that it is alleged that on August 9th at 10.30pm, he entered a neighbour’s house through an unlocked door.

‘The injured party saw the accused in the bedroom of her home as the curtains were open. He was wearing a hi-vis jacket and then left the scene while she took pictures of him,’ said Gda Lyons.

‘He was later found hiding in the back garden of his parents’ house who live nearby.’

She told the judge that gardaí were objecting to him being released on bail due to the seriousness of the offence and the fear he may commit more offences if released on bail.

Solicitor Colette McCarthy, standing in for Killian McCarthy, asked if there were any conditions of bail that the gardaí would be satisfied with. She said Mr O’Sullivan was willing to observe a curfew.

Mr O’Sullivan told Judge King that he would do anything that is required by the court to obtain his release on bail. ‘I will observe a curfew and sign on every day at Bandon Garda Station,’ he said.

However, Sgt Tom Mulcahy said that he is already on bail. ‘How can we believe that you will abide by bail conditions when you haven’t in the past?’ asked Sgt Mulcahy.

Judge King refused bail and remanded him in custody to August 17th.