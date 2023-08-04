Man accused of assaulting woman and smashing her TV

A 32-YEAR-old man who is alleged to have assaulted a woman in her home and smashed a flat screen TV in front of her has been directed by a judge not to contact the injured party by any means while he is out on bail.

Florin Corcoran of no fixed address, but who the court heard is living in his work van, appeared at Bandon District Court last week having been arrested the previous day.

Gda Shane Gray of Clonakilty Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to four alleged charges which include trespass, assault, and criminal damage.

Gda Gray said the accused replied after the first charge was put to him: ‘I wasn’t trespassing, I was let in.’

And in response to the second charge he said: ‘There is no evidence to support that, I’ve never hit a woman in my life.’

Gda Gray said gardaí were objecting to the accused being released on bail due to the seriousness of the offences, which are alleged to have happened at a house in Clonakilty on Sunday July 15th.

Gardaí claim that the accused called to the injured party’s home to hand her back €40 that he owed her, but she didn’t take it.

It is alleged that he then burst into the house, while she ran upstairs and he followed her up, smashing a flat screen TV on the floor. She had a mobile phone in her hand and he took it from her.

Gda Gray claimed that she grabbed the phone back from the accused and ran down the stairs while he drew a kick as she was going down. She went outside the house and a man collecting rubbish helped her.

Gda Gray added that the accused is of no fixed abode, is living in his work van, and wants to speak to the witness to get her to withdraw her complaint against him. He said she is a vulnerable woman and the stress could trigger other complications.

Judge James McNulty said the court hasn’t heard from the prosecution if the accused is likely to intimidate the injured party. He granted him bail but laid out very strict conditions that he must comply with.

As well as agreeing to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, the accused is not to communicate with the injured party by any means.

‘He is also not to go near where she lives, or any place she may be and if he sees her, he must leave immediately. He must also stay out of Clonakilty,’ said Judge McNulty.

The judge also directed him to sign on at Bandon Garda Station three days a week and to have his mobile phone charged and in credit at all times. He was remanded on bail in his own bond of €100 to appear in court again on September 8th for mention only.