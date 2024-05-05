Man, 80s, in hospital following serious collision near Bantry

GARDAÍ are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision between a tractor and a car that occurred at approximately 8.05pm last night on the N71 at Durrus Cross in Gortnacloona near Bantry.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. No other serious injuries to persons was reported.

The N71 at Durrus Cross and the R591 approaching this junction are currently closed as a technical examination is conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators this morning (Sunday 5th May 2024). Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Durrus Cross area between 7.45pm and 8.15pm last nigth are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bantry Garda station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.