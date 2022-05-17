Man (60s) dies in crash near Tragumna this afternoon

GARDAÍ and emergency services attended the scene this afternoon of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision at Drishanebeg near Tragumna outside Skibbereen.

The collision involved a car and occurred at approximately 1.30pm and occurred between the lodge at Liss Ard and the main road to Tragumna.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place. No other injuries reported.

Forensic collision investigators attended to conduct a technical examination and the road was closed for a time.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling through this area this afternoon, who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.