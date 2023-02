A 30-year-old Hungarian national was arrested by gardaí in Courtmacsherry on Tuesday on foot of a European Arrest Warrant, issued by the Hungarian authorities.

Members of the divisional detective unit based at Bandon Garda Station and Armed Support Unit (ASU) arrested the man, with the warrant issued for him via the Schengen Information System (SIS II).

He was brought before the High Court, Criminal Courts of Justice, on Wednesday and has since been remanded in custody until February 14th.