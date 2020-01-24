Make hospital an election issue

SIR – A lot has been made in recent times of the potential downgrading of services provided at Bantry General Hospital. Unfortunately these threats appear to be coming more and more frequently in recent years.

As a group of young doctors from West Cork who are currently on the Cork GP training scheme, we felt compelled to voice our grave concern with the escalating threat facing Bantry Hospital.

We have all worked in Bantry Hospital at various grades in the last number of years. We have also been fortunate enough to gain experience abroad in different healthcare systems and work environments. From our experience, the services provided in Bantry Hospital, given the resources available, are first class.

The calibre and commitment of staff to West Cork, including the islands and parts of Kerry, is something to be admired and encouraged.

Some of us are currently working in Cork University Hospital and Mercy Hospital and experience first-hand the pressure on services. We are in no doubt that a downgrading of services at Bantry would only exacerbate current conditions and put lives at risk.

We implore people to make Bantry Hospital a priority this election and stand up and make their voices heard.

We fear the knock-on effects of such a short-sighted decision will be felt for generations and put more pressure on the survival and progress of rural Ireland, particularly West Cork.

Dr Joseph Ryan,

Ballnascarthy;

Dr Eoin O’Shea,

Rosscarbery,

Dr Brian Aherne,

Kilbrittain (on behalf

of West Cork GP Trainees)