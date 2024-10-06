Major funding boost as Bandon Athletics Track gets €404,000

A TOTAL of €404,820 has been secured for the development of the Bandon Athletics Track, according to Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan (FF).

Deputy O’Sullivan highlighted the impact this funding will have on the region, describing it as a ‘game changer’ for athletes and sports enthusiasts across West Cork. The investment is expected to enhance training facilities and provide a boost to the local athletics community.

Deputy O’Sullivan said he brought the Minister for Sport to visit the site of the new track in May and he was impressed. ‘Our training facilities being enhanced lays the groundwork for Ireland’s future sporting success,’ he said, adding that a lot of credit has to go to Olympians Phil Healy and Nicola Tuthill, who reminded the Minister about the project every time they met him.

Meanwhile FG Sen Tim Lombard said sporting groups in Cork South West are set to receive overall funding of over €5m.

Senator Lombard has welcomed the allocations made this week to local clubs which will be used for improvements to infrastructure such as improving playing and training facilities, astro-turfs, walking tracks, pitch refurbishment and floodlights. ‘This funding will benefit clubs and communities from Belgooly to Castletownbere.’