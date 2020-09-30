Major fire in Skibbereen; Council and HSE ask public to pull together against Covid; Bus Eireann to end Dublin-Cork service; Clonakilty crowned Carbery junior hurling kings, again

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Major fire in Skibbereen

• Council and HSE ask public to pull together against Covid

• A tale of two Michaels - O'Leary and Collins

• Could rapid testing help Cork Airport get busy again?

• Bus Eireann to end Dublin-Cork service

In Sport:

• Clonakilty crowned Carbery junior hurling kings, again

• Courcey Rovers crowned county camogie champions

• Interview with Castlehaven keeper Anthony Seymour

• New WCL season kicks off this season

In Life & Community:

• With Covid numbers rising at a frightening rate, Emma Connolly writes in her weekly diary that there’s nothing for it at this stage but to call in the Boy Roy to get us to play ball...

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY OCTOBER 1st