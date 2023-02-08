Máireád is getting ‘Extraordinary’ feedback in new Disney role

A BALLINHASSIG actor is wowing audiences on the Disney+ channel as she plays the leading role in a new comedy series entitled Extraordinary.

Máireád Tyers stars alongside another well-known West Cork actress, Siobhan McSweeney from Aherla, (Sister Michael in Derry Girls), who plays her mother Mary in the series, written by Emma Moran from Fermanagh.

The 24-year-old actor, who trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, plays Jen who lives in a world where everyone over the age of 18 has a superpower – except her.

The comedy sees her trying to figure out why she has yet to unravel her superpower with hilarious consequences.

The Ballinhassig native, who quit her cinema job to take on the role of Jen, previously played the role of Hermia in the Cork Midsummer Festival production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2016. She also has other television and film credits to her name, including starring in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and in television roles such as Orla, Tell Me Everything.