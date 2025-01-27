Magazine will profile The Southern Star's West Cork Business and Tourism awards finalists

THE Southern Star’s West Cork Business & Tourism Awards special supplement will be published free in this week’s edition, with profiles and photographs of all the businesses who are finalists across the nine awards categories.

In addition, we reveal the winners of two special awards, the Fáilte Ireland Wild Atlantic Way Business of the Year and also the recipient of the prestigious West Cork Business Ambassador and Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024.

The gala awards lunch will take place on Friday, February 7th at Fernhill House Hotel and Gardens in Clonakilty where winners will be announced and celebrated.

Broadcaster and journalist Jonathan Healy will be master of ceremonies.