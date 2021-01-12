Macroom’s little Eoin is second baby of 2021

A MACROOM baby boy had the distinction of being the first baby born in Cork as the New Year dawned.

Proud parents Karen Clarke Foley and her husband Michael – a sports journalist with The Sunday Times – said they are delighted after the safe arrival of baby Eoin, one minute past midnight on New Year’s Day.

Eoin, who weighed in at 9.3lbs, was the second baby born in Ireland in 2021.

Delighted mum Karen, who returned home to her beaming family last Sunday, said it’s been an amazing experience, even with having to undergo a Covid test before she gave birth.

‘He was due on December 28th and I started getting contractions on the 31st and gave birth then just one minute and seven seconds after midnight at CUMH,’ said Karen.

‘Everything had been fine beforehand. I had been in for an appointment on the 29th and there was talk of an induction then. I had to go for a Covid test to St Mary’s in Gurranabraher, which was kind of weird in one way – it was surreal.’

Eoin’s three elder siblings – Thomas (6), Liam (5) and Adam (2) – couldn’t contain their excitement with the new arrival to the family.

‘They were fierce excited when we arrived home and they couldn’t stop looking at him. He’s settling in at home now and he’s eating, sleeping and healthy, which is great.’ And if one birth in the New Year wasn’t enough in Karen’s family, Karen’s sister in Barcelona, Sarah, actually had a baby girl Monday (Jan 4). ‘Amal is her name, it’s their third girl,’ said Karen.