Macroom water supply to be disrupted later this week

Water supply to homes and businesses in Macroom may be disrupted later this week while new connection works take place at the site of the new Macroom Fire Station.

Irish Water advises that the disruption to supply may occur from 11pm on Wednesday February 16th until 2am on February 17th.

Those that will be affected include customers in An Gleann, Ardilaun, Carrigban, Clonfada, the Killarney Road, Millbrook Avenue, the Millstreet Road, Riverside Park, Ros Alainn, Sally Gardens, Sullane Weirs, The Avenue, The Crescent, The Glenties, The Green, The Hermitage, The Walk and surrounding areas.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works, the water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/ water-supply/supply-and- service-update/

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: COR00044073