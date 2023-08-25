Macroom water restrictions lifted

WATER restrictions which were in place in Macroom have now been lifted.

The restrictions were needed due to 'an unforeseen mechanical issue' at the Macroom water treatment plant which led to a plant shutdown, according to Uisce Éireann.

Uisce Éireann and Cork County engineers have now completed remedial works at the treatment plant, and reservoir levels are beginning to recover, and night-time water restrictions are no longer required.

Speaking about the repair works, operations lead with Uisce Éireann, Niall O’Riordan said: 'The repairs were conducted as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to the community. I want to thank our colleagues in Cork County Council for their assistance and to the people of Macroom for their patience.'

'Even though the restrictions are lifted, we can all continue to play our part in conserving water. It is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference, for example, turning off the hose, avoiding power washing and checking for leaks on outdoor taps.'

For further updates, visit the water supply updates section of the Uisce Éireann website.