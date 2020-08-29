Macroom man found dead in Wilton

Gardaí are investigating the death in unexplained circumstances of a man in Cork City in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 1:10am following reports of an unconscious male outside a residence at Eagle Valley, Wilton, Cork City.

The man, aged in his late 20s and believes to be from the Macroom area was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene at Eagle Valley has been preserved for technical examination and gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.