Macroom bypass progress

THE official opening of the Macroom Bypass section of N22 Baile Bhuirne to Macroom new Dual Carriageway will take place on December 9th. Taoiseach Michael Martin will officially open the section of road with county mayor Cllr Danny Collins together with representatives from Cork County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

This 8km section of new road includes a roundabout at the tie-in on the eastern side of Macroom, a grade-separated junction at Gurteenroe on the western end of Macroom and a temporary tie-in at Carrigaphooca, with the temporary roundabout allowing traffic to merge with the existing N22.

The road has two lanes in both directions separated with a steel median safety barrier. Contractor Jons John Craddock JV commenced work on site back in January 2020 with a successful collaborative approach enabling this section of road to open ahead of schedule.