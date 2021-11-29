Macroom boil water notice still remains in place

A boil water notice issued for Macroom by Irish Water and Cork County Council still remains in place over a month later.

The boil water notice was first issued to customers supplied by Macroom Public Water Supply on October 20th last and remains in place until further notice

The boil water notice serving Macroom town, Codrum, Masseytown, Kilnagurteen, Coolehane, Coolcower, Macloneigh, Carrigadrohid, Ballinagree and surrounding areas, remains in place as a precautionary measure due to elevated turbidity in the supply.

If any customer is unsure if the boil water notice applies to their area, please contact the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Experts from Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to implement solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice.

Neil Smyth of Irish Water said that the condition of the two filters at Macroom Water Treatment Plant was assessed in detail last week and an interim upgrade has commenced.

'The deterioration in the filters was caused by the failure of the saturation pumps at the plant. It is expected that these interim works will improve the turbidity issues that have persisted since the saturation system was put back into operation. Once the filter works have been completed, we will once again sample the water supply and liaise with the HSE with a view to lifting the Boil Water Notice. To ensure a more safe and secure supply for the future, a full refurbishment of each filter is being planned, ' he said.

'I would again like to thank everyone in Macroom for their patience and cooperation while we work to restore a safe water supply to the community. Public health remains our number one priority. We will issue a further update as soon as more information is available.'

For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice themselves, please go to the following link on the Irish Water website: https://www.water.ie/help/ water-quality/results/ enter the property’s Eircode and then click the ‘More Details’ tab. You will then see if your property is on the Boil Water Notice.