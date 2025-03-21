Macra’s Macroom farm tour

ONE of the highlights of the past weeks was Katie Shanahan of Kilmeen Macra being nominated as a finalist for Macra Munster Volunteer of the Year –congratulations, Katie!

Looking ahead, Carbery Macra has an exciting and busy few weeks ahead. Members are invited to join a farm tour of Macroom Buffalo Farm on Saturday, March 22nd. The cost is €10 per person, and pre-booking is essential. If you’re interested in attending, please message Carbery Macra to reserve your spot. On Sunday, March 23rd, the Carbery round of volleyball will take place at Dunmanway Community Hall.

Registration begins at 11.30am, teams will consist of 6 players, and must be 50:50 gender balance. Teams can bring up to 4 substitutes. Individual and team entries are welcome, so if you’d like to take part, get in touch with us.

On Saturday, March 29th, Caheragh Macra is hosting a Music Bingo event in aid of Friends of Bantry General Hospital, with registration at 8pm and the event starting at 8.30pm.

Carbery Macra will also host the Cork County Drama Round on Sunday, March 30th at Rossmore Theatre. All are welcome to come and enjoy the performances. Finally, Kilmeen Macra will be hosting jiving lessons at The Village Inn, Enniskeane starting on March 31st for six weeks. For more information or to sign up for any events, email [email protected]. Don’t miss out!