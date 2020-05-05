Ludgate to host eCommerce webinar

Ludgate are set to host an eCommerce webinar in association with AIB on Tuesday May 12th at 12.30pm.

Expert speakers lined up for the event include Seamus White of Granite Digital, Joan Lucey of Vibes and Scribes and Bharat Sharma from Monsoon Consulting.

Sharon Keohane, Ludgate Business Development Manager, said: 'During this time of Covid-19 lockdown, businesses with online selling portals have seen a sharp increase in online trading and for some it has been a real boost when their physical shop space has had to close and has allowed them to keep generating revenue and keep staff onboard'.

Seamus White is co-founder and Director of Granite Digital – a digital agency. Seamus became a digital marketing enthusiast with a keen interest in search engine marketing after experiencing first-hand the power of SEO having spent a number of years working in online marketing for travel businesses. A senior SEO consultant, Seamus is one of the original founders of Granite – setting up the company in 2008 with Conor Buckley, Rob Carpenter and Ger O’Shea

Joan Lucey is Managing Director of Vibes and Scribes and is an award-winning small business owner in Cork city with 20 years retailing experience in books. She diversified into arts and crafts, haberdashery, fabrics knit/crochet and millinery and now has three stores in Cork city as well as a thriving online business.

Bharat Sharma, is founder and CEO of Ireland's award winning enterprise eCommerce agency Monsoon Consulting with offices in Dublin, London and Kyiv.

Monsoon Consulting is Ireland's only Magento Enterprise Solution Partner, focusing on delivering best in class B2B and B2C eCommerce solutions to large companies such as Uniphar PLC, Pallas Foods, Topline, Heat Merchants, One4All and Central Bank of Ireland.

The team at Monsoon provide a full service offering from business consultancy & strategic planning, UX & UI creative design, development & engineering, Infra & Dev ops to a dedicated Support team, offering 24x7 critical application support.

Seamus White says: 'in today’s climate, SEO is a very important element of marketing as more and more businesses are relying on their website to generate business and income.

'By optimising your website to grow organic, or un-paid, traffic from search engine results businesses can ensure they don't lose out to competitors on potential customers who are searching for the products or services you sell'.

Sharon hopes that the webinar will be of interest to local businesses in West Cork who might want to start an online platform or take their current offering to the next level and she encourages them to register for the event at Eventbrite.ie - search for Ludgate

Ludgate are delighted to partner with Skibbereen and District Chamber of Commerce on this event