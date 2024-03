A CALLOUT has gone to West Cork to try find a lucky winner of a €50,000 prize bond.

Last week's Prize Bond star prize of €50,000 was purchased in County Cork. The lucky bond was purchased in 2016. It has the number AFB 958936.

There were over 9,282 prizes awarded in this week’s prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €773,075.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week.