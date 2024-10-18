Lucky Cork winner scoops €50,000 in prize bond jackpot

ONE lucky Cork person is €50,000 richer this afternoon after winning the star prize in the latest prize bond draw.

The bond number is BHB538606 and was purchased in 2014.

There were over 8,979 prizes awarded in this week’s prize bond draw, amounting to over €750,350.

Prize bonds are a state savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week.

All winnings are tax-free, and prize bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at www.statesavings.ie.

The main winning numbers are also available in most post offices.