Lucky Cork person wins €50k in prize bond draw

ONE lucky person in Cork is €50,000 richer following a prize bond draw earlier today.

The winning bond was purchased in 2019, and goes to the lucky number ADP791568.

There were over 9,317 prizes awarded in this week’s prize bond draw, amounting to over €775,700.

In addition to a €500,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of every calendar month, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 20 of €1,000 and 20 of €500.

Prize bonds are a state savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week.

All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.