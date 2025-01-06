Low temperature warning extended for West Cork

AFTER a weekend of snowy and stormy weather, Met Éireann has issued another weather warning for West Cork with low temperatures persisting and the possibility of snow extended into Tuesday.

The status yellow Low temperature/Ice warning predicts 'very cold nights with widespread frost, ice and lying snow.'

According to Met, we will see 'temperatures struggling to get above freezing during the day.'

The warning is live and will remain in place until Thursday, January 09th at midday.

Update 9.50am: Met Éireann has issued a further warning, this time a level yellow for snow and ice.

According to the weather alert service, 'wintry showers will bring further accumulation of snow.'

The warning is in place from Midday on Monday, January 06th until midday on Tuesday, January 07th.

Potential Impacts:

Hazardous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot

Poor visibility

Travel disruption

Check back here for updates.