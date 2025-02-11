Love found at Ballydehob matchmakers’ fest

BALLYDEHOB’S first matchmaking festival over the St Brigid bank holiday weekend was a shot in the dark but the organisers are thrilled at how successful it was.

‘It was a major success. It surpassed all expectations,’ said Barry O’Brien, the Match & Catch PRO told The Southern Star.

People travelled from all over Ireland and the UK – no doubt having heard interviews about the festival that could, potentially, rival Lisdoonvarna, on Sky’s Hot Country.

To the absolute delight of the organisers, several matches were made, but they are continuing to profile-match others who will be notified in the coming weeks.

The matches weren’t randomly made. People signed up with an appointed matchmaker at the community centre, Bank House, and entered their details in ‘the book.’

The idea was to move away from the online dating apps and make introductions in the old-fashioned way. After that, potential couples met in a manner that best suited them.

Meanwhile, shops, the filling station, pubs and restaurants reported a roaring trade.

‘The pubs were absolutely packed,’ said Barry.

‘The filling station and supermarket told me they had a fantastic weekend. All over, there was a great response to the matchmaking.

‘From what we saw over the weekend, this festival was as popular as anything we have ever seen. Definitely, it surpassed our country festival, and maybe was as good as the jazz festival,’ he said.

‘It really was super. Now, we have to have a meeting to see how we can up our game for next year’s event,’ said Barry, who thanked all the volunteers who worked at Bank House over the weekend, thereby ensuring its success.

‘I think February was an ideal time for a festival like this,’ Barry added. ‘It’s a lull period but the first bank holiday of the year, so people were looking for something new, and it worked out a dream.’

The matchmaking festival brings to nine the number of fun festivals held in Ballydehob throughout the year – each of which continues to grow in popularity and size.