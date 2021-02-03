Lots of interest lodged in this beaut of a bungalow

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Clonakilty five-bed for €450k

A LONG list of viewers arelined up to see Stanley Lodge on the outskirts of Clonakilty when appointments resume.

That’s according to Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde who is handling the sale of the five-bed bungalow with an asking price of €450,000, and we’re not surprised.

The property is a most deceptive one, in that its relatively standard exterior suggests nothing of its exquisite interior.

Good finish and even better taste have elevated this house to something really special. The layout is effectively a sideways ‘T’ with the living accommodation on one side, and the bedrooms on the other.

It works very well in terms of flow, vibe and ambience.

The house extends to 2,200 sq ft in total. Suffice to say space won’t be an issue here. There’s a super-sized kitchen/dining room, leading into a spacious lounge, and into a cosier sitting room.

Imagine the parties – when we can of course.

For those working from home (and there are thousands), any challenges that it might present will surely be offset with the joy of having as stylish an office as Stanley Lodge boasts.

Located off a light-filled hallway, it’s full of storage with a window out to the garden.

The house has been in the hands of its present owners for around 15 years.

During this time they have undertaken considerable decorative, modernising and insulating works to bring the property to a most impressive C1 BER Rating.

With a large rear garden, this is a place many would love to call home.

Its handy location within walking distance of Clonakilty only adds to its star rating.

For more information on Stanley Lodge contact Andy Donoghue, Hodnett Forde at hodnettforde.com or call 023-8833367.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Five-bed, two-bath

bungalow with large

garden for €450,000.

Location

Just 2km outside

Clonakilty on the Timoleague Road.

Selling points

That kitchen! Imagine the parties … when we can, of course!