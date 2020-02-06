Looking for a job? Become a part of the Celtic Ross Hotel 'family'

Are you looking for a new job or a change in career?

Are you looking for a new challenge?

Would you like to be part of a team that treats each other like family?

Then look no further than the Celtic Ross Hotel.

Neil Grant is the General Manager of the hotel, which is situated in a stunning West Cork location, overlooking Rosscarbery Bay.

He says that he often gets compliments about the team.

‘We have a great team here. On many occasions, guests would say it’s the friendliest team that they’ve come across in any hotel around Ireland.’

‘We are all working for each other, we all fight for each other, we all support each other, and anyone who joins us becomes part of the family,’ he says.

The hotel prides itself for the staff members it does have, especially for the memories that they create for the guests.

Being a small hotel, the staff can try their hands at a bit of everything. There are members of the team that support social media, others support administration, and some work in different departments, from reception to housekeeping, to food and beverage, so every day is that little bit different.

Rachel Harte is the Guest Relations Manager, whose role it is to look after the general public and she says the team members always have each other’s backs.

‘We have a wonderful family bond in our team. Nothing is ever too difficult for us to solve. Our standards are always high, and we maintain that through the confidence we have in each other,’ she says.

There are great progression opportunities within the hotel. In the hospitality industry, things go in a cycle so when someone moves on, it opens an opportunity to recruit from within.

‘Our ethos here is that we fill management or supervisory positions with people who have already done their time here at more junior level,’ says Neil.

The hotel also enjoys giving students their first job and teaching them skills which they can take with them wherever they may end up.

‘They come out of school, they get their summer job here, they learn important skills such as looking after guests and dealing with complaints, which allows them to go onto a job in their chosen career with more confidence,’ adds Neil.

The hotel currently has a range of roles available in different areas. For more information, visit www.celticrosshotel.com/careers.

