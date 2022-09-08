News

LOOKING BACK Remembering Béal na Bláth commemoration 50 years ago

September 8th, 2022 5:45 PM

By Southern Star Team

A reader has kindly given us these images from the commemoration arranged at Béal na Bláth, to mark 50 years since the death of General Collins. Organised by the Michael Collins West Cork Memorial Committee, it was an almost exclusively male gathering, with Jim O’Keeffe from Skibbereen, the committee chairman, standing in the centre of the photograph. A few years later O’Keeffe was elected a TD for Fine Gael in West Cork. This photograph, taken in August 1972, was taken at the memorial at Sam’s Cross. The booklet,below, to mark the occasion, contains the names of all the committee members.

***

