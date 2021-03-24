Lockdown fatigue sets in; Windfarms 'the new frontier'; SF's Liadh Ní Riada to contest next election; Phil Healy races to West Cork Sports Star Award; Cian Hurley makes his Munster debut; Clonakilty triathlete on how cancer screening saved her life; FREE 48-page Farming magazine

News

Lockdown fatigue sets in; Windfarms 'the new frontier'; SF's Liadh Ní Riada to contest next election; Phil Healy races to West Cork Sports Star Award; Cian Hurley makes his Munster debut; Clonakilty triathlete on how cancer screening saved her life

March 24th, 2021 7:55 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Lockdown fatigue sets in
• Windfarms 'the new frontier'
• Sr Maura survives Covid and celebrates her 101st
• SF's Liadh Ní Riada to contest next election
• Fines for house parties in Bandon and Kinsale

In Sport:

•Phil Healy races to West Cork Sports Star Award
• Six Skibbereen rowers picked for Europeans
• Cian Hurley makes his Munster debut
• Charlie Lyons ready to roar for Ramblers

In Life & Community:

• Clonakilty triathlete on how cancer screening saved her life

PLUS: Don't miss your FREE 48-page bumper Farming magazine

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MARCH 25th

