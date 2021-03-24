Lockdown fatigue sets in; Windfarms 'the new frontier'; SF's Liadh Ní Riada to contest next election; Phil Healy races to West Cork Sports Star Award; Cian Hurley makes his Munster debut; Clonakilty triathlete on how cancer screening saved her life; FREE 48-page Farming magazine

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Lockdown fatigue sets in
• Windfarms 'the new frontier'
• Sr Maura survives Covid and celebrates her 101st
• SF's Liadh Ní Riada to contest next election
• Fines for house parties in Bandon and Kinsale
In Sport:
•Phil Healy races to West Cork Sports Star Award
• Six Skibbereen rowers picked for Europeans
• Cian Hurley makes his Munster debut
• Charlie Lyons ready to roar for Ramblers
In Life & Community:
• Clonakilty triathlete on how cancer screening saved her life
PLUS: Don't miss your FREE 48-page bumper Farming magazine
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1
IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MARCH 25th
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.