Locals got no notification of planned water outage

SOME residents in the Skibbereen area have been experiencing water outages in what has been a huge inconvenience during this current heatwave.

Irish Water confirmed that a planned outage took place on Wednesday August 10th and said that essential works would cause supply disruptions to Chapel Street, Coronea and Gortnaclohy areas of Skibbereen.

However, locals have complained that they didn’t receive a prior notice in writing of these essential works and no press release was issued to the press in advance of the works.

An Irish Water spokesperson said that the works were scheduled to take place until 6pm yesterday evening.

‘We recommend that you allow two to three hours after the estimate restoration time for your supply to fully return. If customers are still experiencing an outage there are a few tips on our website. If water hasn’t returned please contact us on 1800 278 278 and we will investigate.’

Meanwhile, Irish Water became aware of a potential discharge to the Ilen river on Tuesday August 9th which was actioned immediately.

'Irish Water personnel attended site today and at this time, Irish Water is satisfied that the issue has been resolved.'

If any member of the public is experiencing odour issues etc. as a result, we would ask that they please contact our customer care team on 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie.

Overnight water restrictions continue in Clonakilty from 11pm to 7am until further notice due to the significant increase in demand during the hot weather, combined with the recent decrease in rainfall.

Depending on water levels in the reservoirs, the restrictions may be in place over the weekend and the restriction is required to give the reservoir time to replenish and is necessary during this off-peak time.

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty urban network and Foxhall network and those greatly affected would be those in Youghals, Cloheen, Lady’s Cross, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower among others.

‘Currently the majority of areas in West Cork are under severe water supply pressure due to increased demand and Irish Water would again urge communities to play their part in conserving water.’