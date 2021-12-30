News

Localised flooding after heavy and persistent rain

December 30th, 2021 3:11 PM

By Emma Connolly

The Skibbereen to Ballydehob road was flooded in several places due to water run-off. (Photo: Andrew Harris)

Share this article

Heavy and persistent rain throughout West Cork led to localised flooding in many parts today.

The Ring road, outside Clonakilty, was flooded but passable, a situation which prompted one person to Tweet that the town’s multi-million euro flood relief scheme was money ‘down the drain.’

A tree came down on the main Bandon to Innishannon road, the N71. Fire service personnel and gardaí attended the scene and motorists were advised to drive with care in the area.

Fire service personnel and gardaí at the scene of a tree down between Bandon and Innishannon on the N71.

The Skibbereen to Ballydehob road was also flooded in several places due to water run-off.

Meanwhile, the forecast for New Year’s Eve is largely cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle to start but it will become drier by afternoon.

It will become windy again in the evening with further outbreaks of rain.

***

The 2021 West Cork Farming Awards

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.