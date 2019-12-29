Local women are making waves and creating jobs

WEST Cork business women continue to successfully launch new and invigorated businesses following the completion of Cork County Council’s Women in Business programme.

A total of 12 more women entrepreneurs recently completed the course, which is funded by Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West.

The women, who come from a diverse range of business sectors in West Cork, including nutrition, craft and gift, alternative therapies, beauty, and professional services are expected to create more than 10 new jobs between them in the next 12 months.

The four-month intensive programme, facilitated by Veronica Murphy and Billy O’Connor of The Discovery Partnership, was aimed at women who have been in business for a minimum of one year. It allowed participants to explore the possibilities for their businesses while finding the right work/life balance for themselves.

‘In the past I would have convinced myself that I didn’t have time to upskill or even apply for a course like this, but with the encouragement of the LEO, I did enrol and since then I have not looked back,’ said Sandra Maybury of Netassist and PLANtastic. ‘This course has been the best investment in myself and my business ever,’ she said.

A total of 70 women have completed the course since its inception in 2016 with over 80 jobs being created in that time.

‘Participating in this course has given me the perspective and confidence I needed to take my business to the next level,’ said Claire Lehane, of CL HR Consultancy in Bandon. ‘Self-employment can be challenging at times, but I now have a strong support network with my fellow course participants who I will continue to meet with to share ideas and offer mutual support, which is an invaluable resource.’