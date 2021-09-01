Local schools get cash from windfarms

A MAJOR windfarm operator has given almost €130,000 to communities close to its sites.

A total of 32 projects shared the cash from SSE Renewables’ Coomacheo and Curragh Community Fund, and the Coomatallin Community Fund.

This is part of a €1.1m cash pile doled out by the firm and shared between 412 projects across Ireland in 2020/2021.

The Coomacheo and Curragh Community Fund gave funding on behalf of the Coomacheo and Curragh Wind Farms, totalling €118,800, to 28 groups.

Among the beneficiaries were six schools which used the money ‘to enable the schools to re-open during the pandemic’.

The Coomatallin Community Fund, linked to a windfarm near Dunmanway, awarded €10,722 to five groups, including one school, for Covid-19 measures.

Dominic Hayes, principal of Drinagh National School, said: ‘We have 72 children in the school and this funding means we can deliver our book rental throughout the whole school, which will support struggling families as many parents have lost their jobs and are in need of financial support. The funding will enable us to purchase iPads for remote learning and PPE and sanitisation equipment for the school to enable it to open safely.’

Ionad Lae Baile Mhúirne in Ballyvourney received €5,356 to help with the costs of the meals-on-wheels service required in lockdown.

‘Demand for our service is higher than it has ever been. Many of our residents live alone and have no other means of obtaining a hot meal. Thanks to the funding received from SSE Renewables,’ said Jeramiah, manager, Ionad Lae.