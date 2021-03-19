Local link to Brussels shop is a ‘Brit’ gas!

WEST Cork food products, including Clonakilty Blackpudding, may get a new audience after being stocked on shelves of an English gourmet supermarket near Brussels – and it’s all down to Brexit.

Styling itself as a ‘British Store’ in the village of Everberg, just outside the Belgian capital, Stonemanor had been finding it difficult to stock their shelves with certain products due to Brexit.

However, SuperValu came to their rescue last week when two truckloads arrived in the space of 30 minutes loaded with items including Clonakilty Blackpudding and Barry’s Tea.

A spokesperson for Clonakilty Food Company, which makes the world-famous black pudding and sausages, told The Southern Star that they had seen a recent RTÉ news report and were delighted to see their puddings sitting on the shelf behind reporter Tony Connelly.

Store manager Ryan Pearce said they were facing closure due to plummeting stock lines until they made the call to the Cork-owned Musgrave Group, which operates the SuperValu brand.

‘We cannot rely on UK supplies now and we are fully reliant on Irish supplies and we won’t return to UK supplies until these issues are resolved,’ said Ryan.