Local Kevins in GAA partnership!

A PARTNERSHIP between the GAA’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh and renewable energy firm Statkraft involves two Kevin O’Donovans from West Cork!

The two Cork organisations have come together to showcase Cork as a leading and innovative renewables hub and to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to a greener future.

Speaking at the launch, Castlehaven man Kevin O’Donovan, Statkraft Ireland and UK managing director said the energy firm is thrilled to partner with Páirc Uí Chaoimh, ‘a renowned and valued institution and the centre of Cork’s sporting culture’.

He said the partnership is all about a future potential, powered by renewables. ‘The potential of Cork as a leading renewables hub and the potential of this sector to provide an exciting, rewarding career for the people of the region.’

Based in Cork, Statkraft has over 130 staff and will work with Cork GAA at Páirc Uí Chaoimh over the next three years to establish and develop a relationship that puts a renewable and greener future at its core.”

Commenting at the launch, Kevin O’Donovan from Kilmeen outside Clonakilty, the chief executive of Cork GAA said the organisation was focusing on a ‘greener

future’.

He added: ‘Statkraft are joining us in supporting our drive towards a more environmentally-friendly stadium and we look forward to the next three years.’

Statkraft entered the Irish market in 2018 and since then has tripled both its workforce and development portfolio. It develops, owns, and operates renewable energy projects across onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, battery storage and grid services.

The three-year partnership between the two organisations will focus on the promotion of Cork as a national hub for renewable energy generation; encouraging and supporting careers within the local renewable energy industry; sustainability measures across the stadium; green match days, as well as other activities.