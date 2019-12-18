Local gardaí honoured

BANTRY’S gardaí have been recognised for their commitment to road safety at this year’s RSA Leading Lights in Road Safety Awards.

A total of 17 awards were presented to individuals and organisations across the country on Wednesday.

There was special recognition for An Garda Síochána based in Bantry, where the district’s road safety unit designed a virtual reality experience to highlight the dangers of driver distraction, speeding and not wearing seat belts.

The programme was so successful it has now gone from a small local pilot to a national roll-out. In the coming year, it is hoped that at least 100,000 people will take part in the experience.