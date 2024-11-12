Local author inspires young minds at St Patrick’s BNS

RENOWNED local author and illustrator Paul Delaney, recently returned to his roots to share his passion for creativity with the next generation of artists.

Paul visited his former primary school, St Patrick’s Boys’ National School in Skibbereen, to conduct an engaging art lesson. During his visit, Paul captivated the young students with his humorous and imaginative children’s books, Look Out! Hungry Snake and Look Out! Hungry Lion, both published by HarperCollins.

The vibrant illustrations and witty storytelling had the children roaring with laughter.

The art lesson, inspired by Paul’s books, encouraged the students to unleash their own artistic talents.

Under his guidance, they explored various techniques and brought their imaginative ideas to life.

Paul’s visit was a memorable experience for the students, who were thrilled to meet the local author and learn from his expertise.

His books are available for purchase at all major bookstores and online with more from the series coming in 2025.